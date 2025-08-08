KHD Humboldt Wedag International Boosts Earnings Forecast
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG anticipates a promising 2025, with improved earnings and margins, despite currency challenges impacting revenue.
- KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG has raised its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.
- The company now expects clearly positive EBIT and EBIT margin, contrary to the slightly negative values anticipated in March.
- KHD is planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for 2025.
- Revenue is expected to be up to 20% below the 2024 financial year due to the unfavorable exchange rate of the Indian rupee against the euro.
- The announcement was made on August 8, 2025, in Cologne, Germany.
- KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.
