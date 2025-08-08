KHD Humboldt Wedag International Boosts Earnings Forecast

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKHD Humboldt Wedag International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International
    KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG anticipates a promising 2025, with improved earnings and margins, despite currency challenges impacting revenue.

    • KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG has raised its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.
    • The company now expects clearly positive EBIT and EBIT margin, contrary to the slightly negative values anticipated in March.
    • KHD is planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for 2025.
    • Revenue is expected to be up to 20% below the 2024 financial year due to the unfavorable exchange rate of the Indian rupee against the euro.
    • The announcement was made on August 8, 2025, in Cologne, Germany.
    • KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

    The price of KHD Humboldt Wedag International at the time of the news was 1,9600EUR and was up +5,38 % compared with the previous day.


    KHD Humboldt Wedag International

    ISIN:DE0006578008WKN:657800





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
