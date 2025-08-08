KHD Humboldt Wedag International Boosts Earnings Forecast

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG has raised its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.

The company now expects clearly positive EBIT and EBIT margin, contrary to the slightly negative values anticipated in March.

KHD is planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for 2025.

Revenue is expected to be up to 20% below the 2024 financial year due to the unfavorable exchange rate of the Indian rupee against the euro.

The announcement was made on August 8, 2025, in Cologne, Germany.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

The price of KHD Humboldt Wedag International at the time of the news was 1,9600EUR and was up +5,38 % compared with the previous day.





