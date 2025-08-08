Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 UK & Ireland

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the

Second Year Running



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it has been recognized as the number one service provider in

Cloud & Infrastructure Services across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I) in

the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 (https://whitelane.com/uki-2025/)

UK & Ireland. The report ranked Infosys as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the

second consecutive year. This reaffirms its leadership in delivering

high-quality cloud and infrastructure solutions to global enterprises driven by

the comprehensive capabilities of Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,

solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.



Whitelane Research surveyed close to 400 participants from the top IT spending

organizations in the UK&I, who evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing

relationships and more than 1,100 cloud platform sourcing engagements. Service

providers were assessed based on their service delivery, account management

quality, price level, innovation, and business transformation capabilities.









- Ranked number one in UK&I in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services category:

Infosys achieved an 80% client satisfaction score for its expertise in data

center maintenance, integration, and managed infrastructure services, and

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings.

- 'Exceptional Performer' for Two Consecutive Years (2024 & 2025) : Highlights

consistent high performance in cloud and infrastructure solutions.

- Among Top 3 in General Satisfaction Infosys maintained its strong position for

overall 'General Satisfaction', demonstrating consistent performance across

its broad range of IT services.

- Above-Market Satisfaction: Infosys' overall satisfaction scores are 6% higher

than the market average (74%) in cloud & infrastructure services, and 7% above

the general satisfaction ranking.

- High Client Satisfaction: 73% of clients reported being 'satisfied' or 'very

satisfied', with 100% positive satisfaction in the Cloud & Infrastructure

Services segment.

- Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a

'Strong Performer' in Application Services, which includes application

development, maintenance, and testing using advanced methodologies like

DevOps.



Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research , said, "Our



