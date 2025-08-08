    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfosys AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infosys
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 UK & Ireland

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the
    Second Year Running

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it has been recognized as the number one service provider in
    Cloud & Infrastructure Services across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I) in
    the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 (https://whitelane.com/uki-2025/)
    UK & Ireland. The report ranked Infosys as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the
    second consecutive year. This reaffirms its leadership in delivering
    high-quality cloud and infrastructure solutions to global enterprises driven by
    the comprehensive capabilities of Infosys Cobalt
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
    solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

    Whitelane Research surveyed close to 400 participants from the top IT spending
    organizations in the UK&I, who evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing
    relationships and more than 1,100 cloud platform sourcing engagements. Service
    providers were assessed based on their service delivery, account management
    quality, price level, innovation, and business transformation capabilities.

    Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report include:

    - Ranked number one in UK&I in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services category:
    Infosys achieved an 80% client satisfaction score for its expertise in data
    center maintenance, integration, and managed infrastructure services, and
    Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings.
    - 'Exceptional Performer' for Two Consecutive Years (2024 & 2025) : Highlights
    consistent high performance in cloud and infrastructure solutions.
    - Among Top 3 in General Satisfaction Infosys maintained its strong position for
    overall 'General Satisfaction', demonstrating consistent performance across
    its broad range of IT services.
    - Above-Market Satisfaction: Infosys' overall satisfaction scores are 6% higher
    than the market average (74%) in cloud & infrastructure services, and 7% above
    the general satisfaction ranking.
    - High Client Satisfaction: 73% of clients reported being 'satisfied' or 'very
    satisfied', with 100% positive satisfaction in the Cloud & Infrastructure
    Services segment.
    - Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a
    'Strong Performer' in Application Services, which includes application
    development, maintenance, and testing using advanced methodologies like
    DevOps.

    Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research , said, "Our
    Seite 1 von 3 


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 UK & Ireland Recognized as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the Second Year Running Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has …