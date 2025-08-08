Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 UK & Ireland
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the
Second Year Running
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has been recognized as the number one service provider in
Cloud & Infrastructure Services across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I) in
the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 (https://whitelane.com/uki-2025/)
UK & Ireland. The report ranked Infosys as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the
second consecutive year. This reaffirms its leadership in delivering
high-quality cloud and infrastructure solutions to global enterprises driven by
the comprehensive capabilities of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.
Whitelane Research surveyed close to 400 participants from the top IT spending
organizations in the UK&I, who evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing
relationships and more than 1,100 cloud platform sourcing engagements. Service
providers were assessed based on their service delivery, account management
quality, price level, innovation, and business transformation capabilities.
Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report include:
- Ranked number one in UK&I in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services category:
Infosys achieved an 80% client satisfaction score for its expertise in data
center maintenance, integration, and managed infrastructure services, and
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings.
- 'Exceptional Performer' for Two Consecutive Years (2024 & 2025) : Highlights
consistent high performance in cloud and infrastructure solutions.
- Among Top 3 in General Satisfaction Infosys maintained its strong position for
overall 'General Satisfaction', demonstrating consistent performance across
its broad range of IT services.
- Above-Market Satisfaction: Infosys' overall satisfaction scores are 6% higher
than the market average (74%) in cloud & infrastructure services, and 7% above
the general satisfaction ranking.
- High Client Satisfaction: 73% of clients reported being 'satisfied' or 'very
satisfied', with 100% positive satisfaction in the Cloud & Infrastructure
Services segment.
- Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a
'Strong Performer' in Application Services, which includes application
development, maintenance, and testing using advanced methodologies like
DevOps.
Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research , said, "Our
Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research , said, "Our
