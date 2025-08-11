Hypoport's Stellar First Half Performance Shines Bright
Hypoport's financial landscape shines brighter as the first half of 2025 reveals a robust 13% surge in group revenue, painting a promising picture of growth and resilience.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Group revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to €305 million in H1/25.
- Gross profit grew by 14% year-on-year to €130 million, with EBIT expanding by 94% to €16 million.
- The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 19% increase in gross profit to €81 million, driven by higher transaction volumes and market share gains.
- The Financing Platforms segment experienced mixed results, with a 9% increase in gross profit to €33 million, but a 14% decrease in EBIT to €1.8 million.
- The Insurance Platforms segment recorded a slight increase in gross profit of 3% to €16 million, while EBIT slightly decreased to -€0.3 million.
- CEO Ronald Slabke highlighted the continued recovery in private real estate financing and the deepening engagement of partners on Hypoport's platforms.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 11.08.2025.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 185,50EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.379,90PKT (+0,44 %).

