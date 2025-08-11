    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHYPOPORT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HYPOPORT
    Hypoport's Stellar First Half Performance Shines Bright

    Hypoport's financial landscape shines brighter as the first half of 2025 reveals a robust 13% surge in group revenue, painting a promising picture of growth and resilience.

    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Group revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to €305 million in H1/25.
    • Gross profit grew by 14% year-on-year to €130 million, with EBIT expanding by 94% to €16 million.
    • The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 19% increase in gross profit to €81 million, driven by higher transaction volumes and market share gains.
    • The Financing Platforms segment experienced mixed results, with a 9% increase in gross profit to €33 million, but a 14% decrease in EBIT to €1.8 million.
    • The Insurance Platforms segment recorded a slight increase in gross profit of 3% to €16 million, while EBIT slightly decreased to -€0.3 million.
    • CEO Ronald Slabke highlighted the continued recovery in private real estate financing and the deepening engagement of partners on Hypoport's platforms.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 11.08.2025.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 185,50EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.379,90PKT (+0,44 %).


    HYPOPORT

    +0,11 %
    +2,37 %
    -14,12 %
    -10,71 %
    -25,95 %
    -23,85 %
    -56,81 %
    +471,75 %
    +984,80 %
    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



