Hypoport's Stellar First Half Performance Shines Bright

Group revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to €305 million in H1/25.

Gross profit grew by 14% year-on-year to €130 million, with EBIT expanding by 94% to €16 million.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 19% increase in gross profit to €81 million, driven by higher transaction volumes and market share gains.

The Financing Platforms segment experienced mixed results, with a 9% increase in gross profit to €33 million, but a 14% decrease in EBIT to €1.8 million.

The Insurance Platforms segment recorded a slight increase in gross profit of 3% to €16 million, while EBIT slightly decreased to -€0.3 million.

CEO Ronald Slabke highlighted the continued recovery in private real estate financing and the deepening engagement of partners on Hypoport's platforms.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 11.08.2025.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 185,50EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.379,90PKT (+0,44 %).





