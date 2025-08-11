q.beyond Boosts EBITDA by 23% to €2.7M in Q2 2025
q.beyond's financial and strategic achievements set a promising trajectory for the future, underscoring its commitment to innovation and growth.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- q.beyond increased its EBITDA by 23% to €2.7 million in Q2 2025, with EBIT growing by €1.2 million and consolidated net income by €0.8 million.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, planning for significantly higher EBITDA and positive consolidated net income.
- q.beyond's earnings strength improved due to increased use of AI and expansion of nearshoring and offshoring activities, with 17% of employees now working in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA.
- 95% of customers extend their contracts, contributing to a high share of recurring revenues at 71%, with average contract terms of 48 months.
- The company's financial strength grew, with free cash flow rising to €1.1 million and net liquidity amounting to €39.6 million, equivalent to €0.32 per share.
- q.beyond aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10% in the medium term and has launched a local and sovereign generative AI platform called "Private Enterprise AI".
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at q.beyond is on 11.08.2025.
The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,9070EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
0,00 %
-1,73 %
-1,52 %
-3,20 %
+7,33 %
-14,34 %
-33,33 %
-52,46 %
-94,07 %
ISIN:DE0005137004 WKN:513700
