Northern Data Reveals H1 2025 Financial Update

H1 2025 revenue for Northern Data Group was EUR 94.3 million, a 72% increase from H1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR 21.3 million, a 101% increase from H1 2024.

Combined Cloud and Data Centers revenue in H1 2025 was EUR 40.8 million, up 116% from H1 2024.

Northern Data Group opened a next-generation AI and HPC data center in Pittsburgh.

The company reported a net loss of EUR 164.6 million for H1 2025, compared to a loss of EUR 32.6 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share decreased by 320% year-on-year, from EUR -0.61 in H1 2024 to EUR -2.56 in H1 2025.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was up +2,56 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,210EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,37 % since publication.





