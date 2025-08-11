    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNorthern Data AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Northern Data
    Northern Data Reveals H1 2025 Financial Update

    Northern Data Group's H1 2025 results paint a picture of both growth and challenges, with significant revenue increases but also substantial net losses.

    Northern Data Reveals H1 2025 Financial Update
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • H1 2025 revenue for Northern Data Group was EUR 94.3 million, a 72% increase from H1 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR 21.3 million, a 101% increase from H1 2024.
    • Combined Cloud and Data Centers revenue in H1 2025 was EUR 40.8 million, up 116% from H1 2024.
    • Northern Data Group opened a next-generation AI and HPC data center in Pittsburgh.
    • The company reported a net loss of EUR 164.6 million for H1 2025, compared to a loss of EUR 32.6 million in H1 2024.
    • Earnings per share decreased by 320% year-on-year, from EUR -0.61 in H1 2024 to EUR -2.56 in H1 2025.

    The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was up +2,56 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,210EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,37 % since publication.


    Northern Data

    +5,64 %
    +9,33 %
    -1,37 %
    -6,79 %
    +12,45 %
    -0,86 %
    -54,75 %
    +52,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A0SMU87WKN:A0SMU8





