Salzgitter AG Achieves €117M EBITDA Milestone

Salzgitter AG reported an EBITDA of €116.8 million for the first half of 2025, with a pre-tax result of €–83.8 million.

The Technology Business Unit and investment in Aurubis AG contributed positively to earnings, while steel production and processing faced challenges due to geopolitical and economic conditions.

The P28 Performance Program generated an additional earnings contribution of €48 million in the first half of the year.

External sales for the first half of 2025 were €4.7 billion, down from €5.2 billion in the same period of 2024.

The company anticipates sales between €9.0 billion and €9.5 billion, EBITDA between €300 million and €400 million, and a pre-tax result between €–100 million and €0 million for the full year 2025.

Salzgitter AG is focusing on cost management, decarbonization through its SALCOS program, and sending a message to policymakers about the importance of a resilient steel industry in Germany.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 23,300EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,260EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.379,90PKT (+0,44 %).





