Eleving Group's 6M Results: Unternehmensanleihe 9.50% till 10/26 Shines!

Eleving Group reported a total revenue of EUR 117.5 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 10.8% increase year-over-year.

The company issued a record-high volume of loans worth EUR 200.1 million, a 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 45.3 million, reflecting a 3.6% increase from the previous year, while net profit before FX and discontinued operations was EUR 20.9 million, up 22.2%.

The net loan portfolio stood at EUR 375.3 million, a 9.3% increase from the previous year, with significant contributions from vehicle financing and consumer lending.

Eleving Group launched new products, including installment loans in vehicle finance and smartphone financing in Uganda, with plans for further market expansion.

The company made its first dividend payment of EUR 14.8 million since its IPO, and Fitch Ratings upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to "B" with a positive outlook.

The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 99,56EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





