Mutares Snaps Up Hyva's Crane Unit in Strategic Acquisition

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire the crane business unit of Hyva.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Mutares' Goods & Services segment and is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending merger control approval.

The crane business unit generates approximately EUR 100 million in revenues and employs around 400 staff.

Hyva's crane business operates globally with production plants in Italy, Brazil, and China, serving multiple industries.

Mutares plans to leverage its expertise in turnaround and restructuring to restore profitability and drive sustainable growth for the acquired unit.

Mutares is a listed private equity holding company focused on acquiring companies with significant operational improvement potential.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 12.08.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,33EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.260,56PKT (-0,69 %).





