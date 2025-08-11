JOST's Strategic Move: Hyva's Cranes Business Sold to Mutares

JOST Werke SE has signed an agreement to sell the cranes business of Hyva to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

The cranes business was identified as non-core to JOST's growth strategy after acquiring Hyva, and the sale allows JOST to focus on integrating the core Hyva portfolio.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, with JOST continuing to fulfill ongoing projects related to the cranes business.

Mutares sees the acquisition as a promising opportunity to restore profitability and drive growth in the crane business, which has faced financial and operational challenges.

JOST has classified the cranes business as "assets held for sale" since February 1, 2025, and its revenues will be reported as "discontinued operations."

JOST expects sales revenue from continued operations to grow by 40% to 50% in 2025, with adjusted EBIT increasing by 23% to 28% compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 12.08.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,33EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.

