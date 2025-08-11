EDAG Engineering's H1 2025 Results & Updated 2025 Outlook Revealed!

EDAG Engineering Group AG reported preliminary revenue of 366.7 million Euros for H1 2025, with an adjusted EBIT of -7.6 million Euros and a margin of -2.1%.

The company experienced a loss of -10.2 million Euros after tax, primarily due to a weak market environment in the automotive industry.

A significant recovery in the market is not anticipated for the second half of 2025, leading to underutilization of capacities and fewer project orders.

The Group Management has implemented restructuring measures totaling about 30 million Euros to enhance productivity and efficiency.

The revenue forecast for fiscal year 2025 has been revised to a decline of up to 15%, while the adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be around -3%.

The full financial report for H1 2025 is scheduled for release on August 28, 2025.

