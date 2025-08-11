Allgeier SE: Driving 2025 Growth with Public Sector Investments
In the face of shifting political landscapes and project delays, Allgeier SE navigates a challenging first half of 2025. Despite a dip in revenue to EUR 187 million, the company upholds a solid gross margin of 35%. Delays in public sector digitalization projects, exacerbated by the formation of a new federal government, impacted revenue by EUR 7 million. Allgeier remains committed to its fiscal goals, with detailed insights forthcoming in the August report.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Allgeier SE generated EUR 187 million in revenue in the first half of 2025, down from EUR 198 million the previous year, due to delays in public sector digitalization projects.
- The new federal government in Germany is still forming, causing delays in the availability of funds for digitalization, impacting Allgeier's revenue by approximately EUR 7 million.
- Allgeier's gross profit for the first half of 2025 was EUR 67 million, with a gross margin of 35%, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 21 million, maintaining an 11% margin.
- Extraordinary costs of around EUR 5 million were incurred, mainly for setting up public sector project teams, with reported EBITDA falling to EUR 16 million from EUR 20 million the previous year.
- As of June 30, 2025, Allgeier's consolidated equity was EUR 183 million, with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 33 million, and net debt increased to EUR 134 million.
- Allgeier SE maintains its 2025 fiscal year guidance and plans to publish detailed financial figures in the half-yearly report on August 15, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Allgeier is on 15.08.2025.
The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 18,075EUR and was down -2,17 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2GS633WKN:A2GS63
