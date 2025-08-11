Allgeier SE: Driving 2025 Growth with Public Sector Investments

Allgeier SE generated EUR 187 million in revenue in the first half of 2025, down from EUR 198 million the previous year, due to delays in public sector digitalization projects.

The new federal government in Germany is still forming, causing delays in the availability of funds for digitalization, impacting Allgeier's revenue by approximately EUR 7 million.

Allgeier's gross profit for the first half of 2025 was EUR 67 million, with a gross margin of 35%, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 21 million, maintaining an 11% margin.

Extraordinary costs of around EUR 5 million were incurred, mainly for setting up public sector project teams, with reported EBITDA falling to EUR 16 million from EUR 20 million the previous year.

As of June 30, 2025, Allgeier's consolidated equity was EUR 183 million, with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 33 million, and net debt increased to EUR 134 million.

Allgeier SE maintains its 2025 fiscal year guidance and plans to publish detailed financial figures in the half-yearly report on August 15, 2025.

