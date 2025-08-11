PLAN-B NET ZERO Named "Company of the Future" at Europe's Leading AI & Innovation Festival (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, a pioneering GreenTech startup accelerating

the transition to a CO?-free future, has been awarded the prestigious "Company

of the Future" honor by the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics. The

award will be officially presented on September 10, 2025 , at the Big Bang AI

Festival , Europe's largest event for artificial intelligence, innovation, and

future trends.



Recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment, breakthrough

business models, and sustainable strategies, the "Company of the Future" award

celebrates organizations shaping a prosperous and livable tomorrow. The

independent jury of business leaders and industry experts commended PLAN-B NET

ZERO for its bold vision, rapid growth, and ability to merge artificial

intelligence, ecological responsibility, and economic performance - paving the

way for green energy autonomy .





"This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Bradley Mundt

, Founder of PLAN-B and a leading voice for digitized energy autonomy. "It

validates our unwavering belief that the shift to 100% renewable energy is not

only essential for the planet, but also a transformative business opportunity. I

am deeply grateful to our outstanding team for their passion and innovation, and

to the jury and Big Bang Festival organizers who share our commitment to a

sustainable energy future."



In just two years, PLAN-B NET ZERO has emerged as a key force in sustainable

energy technology, leading projects such as the construction of 280 MW of

battery storage capacity in Germany and delivering affordable green power to end

customers. With a clear mission to inspire customers and partners toward a

renewable-powered world, the company combines visionary strategy with proven

market execution.



The Big Bang AI Festival - a gathering of innovators, investors, and

policymakers from across Europe - provides the ideal stage for PLAN-B NET ZERO

to share its vision and showcase the growing role of GreenTech in building a

carbon-free future.



About PLAN-B NET ZERO



PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is a Berlin and Zug-based GreenTech company dedicated to

enabling energy autonomy through AI-driven solutions. The company develops and

operates large-scale renewable energy projects, including battery storage

systems, while supplying green electricity to businesses and households at

competitive rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable

business models, PLAN-B NET ZERO is driving the global shift to a zero-carbon

economy.



