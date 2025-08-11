PLAN-B NET ZERO Named "Company of the Future" at Europe's Leading AI & Innovation Festival (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, a pioneering GreenTech startup accelerating
    the transition to a CO?-free future, has been awarded the prestigious "Company
    of the Future" honor by the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics. The
    award will be officially presented on September 10, 2025 , at the Big Bang AI
    Festival , Europe's largest event for artificial intelligence, innovation, and
    future trends.

    Recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment, breakthrough
    business models, and sustainable strategies, the "Company of the Future" award
    celebrates organizations shaping a prosperous and livable tomorrow. The
    independent jury of business leaders and industry experts commended PLAN-B NET
    ZERO for its bold vision, rapid growth, and ability to merge artificial
    intelligence, ecological responsibility, and economic performance - paving the
    way for green energy autonomy .

    "This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Bradley Mundt
    , Founder of PLAN-B and a leading voice for digitized energy autonomy. "It
    validates our unwavering belief that the shift to 100% renewable energy is not
    only essential for the planet, but also a transformative business opportunity. I
    am deeply grateful to our outstanding team for their passion and innovation, and
    to the jury and Big Bang Festival organizers who share our commitment to a
    sustainable energy future."

    In just two years, PLAN-B NET ZERO has emerged as a key force in sustainable
    energy technology, leading projects such as the construction of 280 MW of
    battery storage capacity in Germany and delivering affordable green power to end
    customers. With a clear mission to inspire customers and partners toward a
    renewable-powered world, the company combines visionary strategy with proven
    market execution.

    The Big Bang AI Festival - a gathering of innovators, investors, and
    policymakers from across Europe - provides the ideal stage for PLAN-B NET ZERO
    to share its vision and showcase the growing role of GreenTech in building a
    carbon-free future.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO

    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is a Berlin and Zug-based GreenTech company dedicated to
    enabling energy autonomy through AI-driven solutions. The company develops and
    operates large-scale renewable energy projects, including battery storage
    systems, while supplying green electricity to businesses and households at
    competitive rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable
    business models, PLAN-B NET ZERO is driving the global shift to a zero-carbon
    economy.

    Media Contact:

    Julia Schnittger
    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
    mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
    http://www.planbnetzero.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6094694
    OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO




