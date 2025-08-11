PLAN-B NET ZERO Named "Company of the Future" at Europe's Leading AI & Innovation Festival (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, a pioneering GreenTech startup accelerating
the transition to a CO?-free future, has been awarded the prestigious "Company
of the Future" honor by the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics. The
award will be officially presented on September 10, 2025 , at the Big Bang AI
Festival , Europe's largest event for artificial intelligence, innovation, and
future trends.
Recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment, breakthrough
business models, and sustainable strategies, the "Company of the Future" award
celebrates organizations shaping a prosperous and livable tomorrow. The
independent jury of business leaders and industry experts commended PLAN-B NET
ZERO for its bold vision, rapid growth, and ability to merge artificial
intelligence, ecological responsibility, and economic performance - paving the
way for green energy autonomy .
"This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Bradley Mundt
, Founder of PLAN-B and a leading voice for digitized energy autonomy. "It
validates our unwavering belief that the shift to 100% renewable energy is not
only essential for the planet, but also a transformative business opportunity. I
am deeply grateful to our outstanding team for their passion and innovation, and
to the jury and Big Bang Festival organizers who share our commitment to a
sustainable energy future."
In just two years, PLAN-B NET ZERO has emerged as a key force in sustainable
energy technology, leading projects such as the construction of 280 MW of
battery storage capacity in Germany and delivering affordable green power to end
customers. With a clear mission to inspire customers and partners toward a
renewable-powered world, the company combines visionary strategy with proven
market execution.
The Big Bang AI Festival - a gathering of innovators, investors, and
policymakers from across Europe - provides the ideal stage for PLAN-B NET ZERO
to share its vision and showcase the growing role of GreenTech in building a
carbon-free future.
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is a Berlin and Zug-based GreenTech company dedicated to
enabling energy autonomy through AI-driven solutions. The company develops and
operates large-scale renewable energy projects, including battery storage
systems, while supplying green electricity to businesses and households at
competitive rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable
business models, PLAN-B NET ZERO is driving the global shift to a zero-carbon
economy.
Media Contact:
Julia Schnittger
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
http://www.planbnetzero.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6094694
OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO
Autor folgen