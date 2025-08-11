    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    Brockhaus Technologies Hits €111.9M Revenue, Confirms 2025 Forecast

    Brockhaus Technologies AG reports a promising start to 2025, showcasing robust financial growth and strategic advancements across its core segments.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Preliminary revenue for Brockhaus Technologies AG in H1 2025 is €111.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €25.1 million.
    • The company experienced organic growth of +2.6% compared to H1 2024, where revenue was €109.0 million.
    • Revenue in the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment increased by +2.9% to €97.5 million, driven by the resale of bikes at the end of their lease term.
    • The Security Technologies segment reported revenue of €14.4 million, with an increase in adjusted EBITDA to €1.5 million and a margin of 10.4%.
    • Brockhaus Technologies’ forecast for 2025 remains unchanged, expecting revenue between €225 million and €235 million and adjusted EBITDA between €50 million and €55 million.
    • The financial figures are preliminary and unaudited, with the H1 2025 half-year financial report to be published on August 14, 2025, followed by an earnings call.

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 12,725EUR and was down -4,50 % compared with the previous day.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -0,75 %
    -2,27 %
    -12,54 %
    -16,23 %
    -54,74 %
    -35,01 %
    -59,88 %
    -62,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4





