TAG Immobilien AG Sees Strong Growth & Positive Valuations in 2025
TAG Immobilien AG's impressive financial performance in H1 2025 is marked by growth across various metrics, including a 4% increase in FFO I and a 5% rise in EBITDA, alongside significant gains in Poland.
- TAG Immobilien AG reported a 4% increase in FFO I to EUR 91.6 million in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024.
- The operating rental result (EBITDA) rose by 5% to EUR 126.4 million in H1 2025.
- The number of units sold in Poland increased to 1,158 in H1 2025, with adjusted net income from sales at EUR 16.6 million.
- EPRA NTA per share increased by 10% year-on-year to EUR 20.18, despite a dividend payment.
- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio fell to 45.3%, and Moody's upgraded TAG's credit rating outlook from "stable" to "positive."
- The German portfolio saw a valuation increase of approximately 1.4%, while Poland recorded significant valuation gains due to rising sales prices.
