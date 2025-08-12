TAG Immobilien AG Sees Strong Growth & Positive Valuations in 2025

TAG Immobilien AG reported a 4% increase in FFO I to EUR 91.6 million in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024.

The operating rental result (EBITDA) rose by 5% to EUR 126.4 million in H1 2025.

The number of units sold in Poland increased to 1,158 in H1 2025, with adjusted net income from sales at EUR 16.6 million.

EPRA NTA per share increased by 10% year-on-year to EUR 20.18, despite a dividend payment.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio fell to 45.3%, and Moody's upgraded TAG's credit rating outlook from "stable" to "positive."

The German portfolio saw a valuation increase of approximately 1.4%, while Poland recorded significant valuation gains due to rising sales prices.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TAG Immobilien is on 12.08.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.383,30PKT (-0,59 %).





