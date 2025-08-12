PolyPeptide Group: +24% Growth & Raised 2025 Outlook
PolyPeptide Group's strategic maneuvers have propelled a remarkable 24% revenue surge in H1 2025, spotlighting its dynamic expansion and robust financial health.
- PolyPeptide Group reported a 24% revenue growth in H1 2025, reaching EUR 167.1 million, mainly driven by a 98.2% increase in metabolic therapeutics.
- The company successfully ramped up its new large-scale SPPS capacity at its Belgian site, contributing to a 37.9% increase in commercial revenue compared to H1 2024.
- EBITDA improved to EUR 4.4 million from EUR 2.9 million in H1 2024, despite higher material costs and investments in FTEs and ERP-related expenses.
- Net cash flow from operating activities significantly increased to EUR 49.7 million, supported by customer prepayments and disciplined capital management.
- Capital expenditures rose to EUR 46.1 million, or 27.6% of revenue, to support capacity expansion projects, with the Belgian site on track to reach target utilization by the end of 2025.
- PolyPeptide revised its full-year 2025 guidance towards the upper end, expecting 13-20% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin in the high single-digit/low double-digit range.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PolyPeptide Group is on 12.08.2025.
