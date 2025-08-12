SCHOTT Pharma's Q3 Success: Strong Results Delivered!

SCHOTT Pharma reported a 1% increase in Q3 2025 revenues to EUR 256 million, with a 3% increase at constant currencies.

The Q3 2025 EBITDA margin was 32.4% as reported and 31.7% at constant currencies, with a strong focus on high-value solutions (HVS) which accounted for 60% of revenues.

SCHOTT Pharma expects organic revenue growth of around 6.0% and an EBITDA margin of around 28.0% for the fiscal year 2025.

The company is expanding its manufacturing capacities in Hungary with an investment of over EUR 100 million to meet the growing demand for sterile cartridges.

SCHOTT Pharma is introducing new cartridge innovations, including a large-volume sterile cartridge for autoinjectors and a polymer cartridge, to facilitate homecare and meet the demand for sensitive biologics.

Reinhard Mayer was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer starting August 1, 2025, bringing extensive experience in corporate finance and strategic financial direction.

