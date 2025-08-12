Komax Holding Slashes Costs, Boosting Efficiency!

Komax Group faced significant challenges and high volatility in the first half of 2025, with a slight increase in order intake (+2.9%) but a 13.3% decrease in revenue compared to the same period in 2024.

The company achieved cost savings of CHF 6 million in the first half of 2025 and plans to reduce its cost base by a total of around CHF 25 million by the end of the year.

There were significant revenue declines in Europe, North/South America, and Asia/Pacific, while Africa showed strong growth of 44.2% due to shifts in wire harness production.

Structural adjustments included relocating Schleuniger’s production site and discontinuing certain product lines, resulting in a reduction of around 250 employees, mainly in Europe.

Despite a decline in revenues and negative currency effects, Komax Group achieved a positive EBIT of CHF 6.2 million, supported by a high gross margin of 68.1%.

The company is focusing on strengthening its market position in China and aims for a double-digit EBIT margin starting in 2027, with expectations of around CHF 580 million in revenues for the 2025 financial year.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 12.08.2025.

The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 113,50EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.






