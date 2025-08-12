NORMA Group: Stable Profitability in Q2 2025
NORMA Group stands firm in Q2 2025, balancing challenges with strategic foresight and a commitment to transformation.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group closed Q2 2025 with stable profitability despite a challenging market, with sales down 5.2% to EUR 290.4 million.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 was EUR 23.4 million, a 10.4% decrease from the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 8.1%.
- The full-year forecast for 2025 is confirmed, expecting sales between EUR 1.1 billion and EUR 1.2 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 8%.
- The company is undergoing a transformation to become a focused industrial supplier by 2028, including divesting the Water Management business unit.
- In the Americas, sales were down 6.3% due to negative currency effects, while the EMEA region saw a 2.3% decline, and the Asia-Pacific region experienced a 10.2% drop.
- NORMA Group's strategy includes reducing administrative costs, optimizing site capacities, and focusing on Industry Applications for sustainable growth.
