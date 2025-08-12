Mutares Boosts Net Income by 32% to €70M; More Exits Ahead!

Mutares Holding's net income increased by 32% to EUR 69.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 53.0 million in the previous year.

Group revenues rose by 19% to EUR 3,106.3 million, with EBITDA jumping to EUR 598.2 million, influenced by acquisition activities and gains from bargain purchases.

The company expects increased exit activity in the second half of 2025, following five divestments completed in the first half.

Mutares confirmed its revenue forecast for 2025, projecting between EUR 6.5 billion and EUR 7.5 billion, with net income expected to range from EUR 130 million to EUR 160 million.

The company plans to restructure its portfolio into new segments to better align with market characteristics and improve operational management.

Despite challenges in the Automotive & Mobility and Retail & Food segments, Mutares reported significant revenue growth in Engineering & Technology, largely due to recent acquisitions.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 12.08.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,78EUR and was up +1,62 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.218,66PKT (-0,93 %).





