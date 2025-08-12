DATAGROUP posts revenue growth in Q3 & 9M 2024/25

DATAGROUP reported revenue growth in both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024/2025, despite a challenging market environment.

The EBIT margin was 8.0%, aligning with expectations, and reflecting ongoing investments in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies.

Revenue increased by 3.4% to EUR 136.3m in Q3 and by 9.3% to EUR 416.1m in the first nine months of 2024/2025.

EBITDA reached EUR 60.9m, and EBIT was EUR 33.5m, with the EBIT margin slightly decreasing from 8.5% in the previous year to 8.0%.

The balance sheet total rose to EUR 569.9m, with an equity ratio of 28.9%, and total net debt increased to EUR 175.9m due to acquisitions and other financial activities.

DATAGROUP continues to grow through both organic means and acquisitions, utilizing strategies like "buy and turn around" and "buy and build" for optimal integration of new companies.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DATAGROUP is on 12.08.2025.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 59,05EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.





