DATAGROUP posts revenue growth in Q3 & 9M 2024/25
DATAGROUP navigates a challenging market with strategic investments and growth, achieving revenue increases and maintaining a solid EBIT margin, while expanding through acquisitions and innovation.
- DATAGROUP reported revenue growth in both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024/2025, despite a challenging market environment.
- The EBIT margin was 8.0%, aligning with expectations, and reflecting ongoing investments in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies.
- Revenue increased by 3.4% to EUR 136.3m in Q3 and by 9.3% to EUR 416.1m in the first nine months of 2024/2025.
- EBITDA reached EUR 60.9m, and EBIT was EUR 33.5m, with the EBIT margin slightly decreasing from 8.5% in the previous year to 8.0%.
- The balance sheet total rose to EUR 569.9m, with an equity ratio of 28.9%, and total net debt increased to EUR 175.9m due to acquisitions and other financial activities.
- DATAGROUP continues to grow through both organic means and acquisitions, utilizing strategies like "buy and turn around" and "buy and build" for optimal integration of new companies.
