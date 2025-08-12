Dermapharm Holding SE: On Track for Growth in Q2 2025!

Dermapharm Holding SE confirms its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and an increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 322–332 million.

Organic growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment offsets declines in the parallel imports business and Arkopharma, with a slight year-on-year decrease in consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 574.5 million and EUR 148.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 3.7% in Q2 2025 compared to the previous year's quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.8%.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment experienced robust organic growth, driven by the allergology therapeutic area and international business expansion.

The "Other healthcare products" segment saw slight revenue growth, mainly due to the B2B business at Euromed, despite foreign exchange losses impacting reported earnings.

The "Parallel import business" segment is undergoing strategic realignment towards high-margin products, resulting in a revenue decline but aligning with the company's long-term goals.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025, at Dermapharm Holding is on 26.08.2025.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 32,65EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.218,66PKT (-0,93 %).





