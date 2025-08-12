Exasol's H1 2025 Surge: Dominating Key Industries

Exasol reported a revenue growth of 10.8% and an EBITDA increase to EUR 2.0 million in H1 2025, driven by higher hardware and services revenue with existing customers in focus industries.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in focus industries increased by 28% to EUR 26.6 million, with the share of focus industries in total ARR rising to 69%.

Total ARR decreased by 2.8% to EUR 38.7 million due to a decline in non-focus industries, particularly with two major European retail customers.

Exasol's strong liquidity position, with net cash of EUR 22.2 million as of June 30, 2025, provides strategic flexibility for innovation and growth.

The Management Board expects ARR and revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for 2025, with EBITDA growth of at least 50% to between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 4.0 million.

Exasol is a leading provider of high-performance database technology, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with GDPR.

The next important date, Semi-annual financial statement as of June 30, 2025, at EXASOL is on 12.08.2025.

