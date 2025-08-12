Hannover Rueck: Boosts Half-Year Results, Strengthens Balance Sheet
Hannover Re's strategic prowess shines through with a 13.2% net income surge, resiliently navigating challenges while poised for future growth.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Group net income increased by 13.2% to EUR 1.3 billion, with a return on equity of 23.0%, surpassing the strategic target.
- Reinsurance revenue in property and casualty reinsurance rose by 4.8%, and the combined ratio was 88.4%, slightly above the full-year target.
- The reinsurance service result in life and health reinsurance was EUR 444.5 million, aligning with expectations, and the return on investment reached 3.3%.
- Despite high catastrophe losses in the first quarter, Hannover Re strengthened its loss reserves and maintained a robust capital adequacy ratio of 261% under Solvency II.
- Expenditures for large losses totaled EUR 976.1 million, with significant losses from California wildfires, a Texas oil refinery fire, a Myanmar earthquake, and US Midwest tornadoes.
- Hannover Re confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion, with a focus on maintaining adequate prices and conditions in the reinsurance market.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.08.2025.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 262,80EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.138,50PKT (+0,27 %).
ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221
