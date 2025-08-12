Hannover Rueck: Boosts Half-Year Results, Strengthens Balance Sheet

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHannover Rueck AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hannover Rueck
    Hannover Re's strategic prowess shines through with a 13.2% net income surge, resiliently navigating challenges while poised for future growth.

    Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
    • Group net income increased by 13.2% to EUR 1.3 billion, with a return on equity of 23.0%, surpassing the strategic target.
    • Reinsurance revenue in property and casualty reinsurance rose by 4.8%, and the combined ratio was 88.4%, slightly above the full-year target.
    • The reinsurance service result in life and health reinsurance was EUR 444.5 million, aligning with expectations, and the return on investment reached 3.3%.
    • Despite high catastrophe losses in the first quarter, Hannover Re strengthened its loss reserves and maintained a robust capital adequacy ratio of 261% under Solvency II.
    • Expenditures for large losses totaled EUR 976.1 million, with significant losses from California wildfires, a Texas oil refinery fire, a Myanmar earthquake, and US Midwest tornadoes.
    • Hannover Re confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion, with a focus on maintaining adequate prices and conditions in the reinsurance market.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.08.2025.

    The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 262,80EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.138,50PKT (+0,27 %).


    Hannover Rueck

    ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener Wert
