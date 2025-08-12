INDUS Holding on Track for 2025: Guidance Set to Soar

INDUS Holding AG confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.85 billion and earnings (adjusted EBITA) between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million.

Despite a weak economy, H1 revenue remained at the previous year's level, with incoming orders up by 8.9%.

Earnings were affected by US tariffs, Chinese export controls, and a weaker dollar, resulting in a decrease in adjusted EBITA to EUR 56.1 million from EUR 73.9 million the previous year.

The company advanced its EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy, focusing on acquisitions, internationalization, and engineering competence as growth drivers.

The Engineering segment saw a noticeable upturn in Q2, with revenue and earnings matching the previous year's level, and incoming orders increasing by 25%.

INDUS has improved its supply situation for tungsten carbide in the Materials Solutions segment, raising its revenue and earnings expectations for the segment.

The next important date, Publication of the Interim Report H1/6M 2025, at INDUS Holding is on 12.08.2025.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 22,900EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.218,66PKT (-0,93 %).





