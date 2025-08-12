Free Proxy Voting by Clearway for GZO Creditors' Meeting!
Clearway Capital empowers GZO AG creditors with a free proxy voting service for the crucial September 8, 2025 meeting, ensuring every voice is heard in deciding the new trustee and impacting future operations.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Clearway Capital is providing a free proxy voting service for GZO AG creditors unable to attend the meeting on September 8, 2025.
- The creditors' meeting will decide on the appointment of a new trustee, with each creditor's vote carrying equal weight.
- Creditors are encouraged to participate actively, as the outcome may affect their recovery and the hospital's operations.
- Proxy voting will be conducted by lic. iur. Paul Bürgi, LL.M., who will follow each creditor's instructions.
- Completed proxy forms must be submitted by August 28 to ensure votes are counted.
- Clearway Capital focuses on responsible ownership and maximizing value for investors while advocating for transparent corporate practices.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.