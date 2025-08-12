CANCOM SE Unveils 2025 Mid-Year Report Insights

CANCOM SE reported a group revenue of €803.8 million for the first half of 2025, down from €835.3 million in H1 2024.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 was €336.0 million, slightly lower than €339.2 million in H1 2024.

The company experienced a positive cash flow from operating activities of €0.9 million in the first half of 2025.

The "International" business segment showed strong performance with revenue of €304.2 million, while the "Germany" segment saw a decline with revenue of €499.6 million.

CANCOM SE's forecast for 2025 includes expected revenue between €1,650 to €1,750 million and EBITDA between €100 to €110 million.

The company is undergoing restructuring measures to strengthen earnings and reduce costs, with a focus on recovery in the second half of the year.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at CANCOM SE is on 12.08.2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,550EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.263,40PKT (+0,26 %).





