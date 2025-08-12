Secunet Security Networks: H1 2025 Results Out, Full-Year Forecast Upheld
In a remarkable stride, secunet Security Networks AG, Germany's cybersecurity titan, showcased a robust 19% revenue surge in the first half of 2025, reinforcing its industry dominance.
- secunet Security Networks AG reported a 19% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, reaching €171.7 million, compared to €144.3 million in the previous year.
- EBIT for the first half of 2025 rose to €7.2 million from €1.4 million in the previous year, with the EBIT margin improving from 1.0% to 4.2%.
- EBITDA increased from €9.6 million in the previous year to €16.7 million in the first half of 2025, with the EBITDA margin rising from 6.7% to 9.7%.
- The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was €192.5 million, slightly down from €205.3 million the previous year.
- The company confirmed its forecast for the full year 2025, expecting revenue around €425 million and an EBIT margin between 9.5% and 11.5%.
- secunet Security Networks AG is Germany's leading cybersecurity company, providing IT security solutions to federal ministries, DAX-listed companies, and other organizations.
