Secunet Security Networks: H1 2025 Results Out, Full-Year Forecast Upheld

secunet Security Networks AG reported a 19% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, reaching €171.7 million, compared to €144.3 million in the previous year.

EBIT for the first half of 2025 rose to €7.2 million from €1.4 million in the previous year, with the EBIT margin improving from 1.0% to 4.2%.

EBITDA increased from €9.6 million in the previous year to €16.7 million in the first half of 2025, with the EBITDA margin rising from 6.7% to 9.7%.

The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was €192.5 million, slightly down from €205.3 million the previous year.

The company confirmed its forecast for the full year 2025, expecting revenue around €425 million and an EBIT margin between 9.5% and 11.5%.

secunet Security Networks AG is Germany's leading cybersecurity company, providing IT security solutions to federal ministries, DAX-listed companies, and other organizations.

The next important date at Secunet Security Networks is on 12.08.2025.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 219,00EUR and was up +2,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.263,40PKT (+0,26 %).





