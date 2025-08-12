elumeo SE Bounces Back to Profit in Q2 2025!

elumeo SE returned to profitability in Q2/2025 with a positive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 73 thousand, following a loss of EUR -551 thousand in Q1/2025.

Revenue in Q2/2025 decreased to EUR 9.2 million from EUR 11.2 million in Q2/2024, while selling and administrative expenses adjusted for restructuring costs decreased by 24% to EUR 4.5 million.

AI-generated international broadcast windows contributed to recovery, growing by 9% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 262 thousand.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast: a revenue decline between 10% and 15%, a gross profit margin between 47% and 49%, and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.1 million.

CFO Dr. Riad Nourallah will leave at the end of 2025, with Marc Münch taking over as interim CFO on August 15, 2025.

The cost and efficiency program initiated on April 1, 2025, included reducing live broadcasting hours, increasing AI-based automated programming, and focusing on higher-priced jewelry, leading to significant cost reductions and staff adjustments.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,0650EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.






