TUI Boosts FY 2025 EBIT Outlook to 9-11% Growth

TUI AG has raised its FY 2025 underlying EBIT guidance to a range of +9-11% from the previous +7-10% at constant currency.

The guidance adjustment is based on strong performance in the first nine months of FY 2025 and positive initial indications for July.

As of 30 June 2025, TUI's Group revenue is €14.7 billion, an increase of €1.0 billion at constant currency, with an underlying EBIT of €199 million, up €150 million at constant currency.

The results are driven by record performance in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, despite challenges in the Markets + Airline segment.

TUI expects revenue to increase year-on-year at the lower end of the +5-10% range for FY 2025, with FY 2024 revenue at €23,167 million.

Further details on TUI's business performance and financial outlook will be provided with the FY 2025 Q3/9M results on 13 August 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at TUI is on 13.08.2025.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 7,8470EUR and was up +2,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8340EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.096,36PKT (-0,91 %).





