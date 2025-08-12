    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group: Bondholders Vote on Major Company Conversion

    Bondholders are called to decide on a strategic shift to a partnership limited by shares, marking a significant milestone for The Platform Group AG.

    The Platform Group: Bondholders Vote on Major Company Conversion
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG is initiating a voting process for bondholders regarding the conversion of the company into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA).
    • The voting period is from August 12 to August 26, 2025, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
    • The company has secured commitments from bondholders representing over 50% of the bond's nominal amount in favor of the proposal.
    • A one-time consent fee of 0.25% of the bond's nominal value will be paid to bondholders after the required majority is achieved.
    • Voting documents and instructions are available on the company's investor relations page, and submissions can be made via email or post.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries, with a reported sales figure of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,4300EUR and was up +5,11 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    +4,99 %
    -2,21 %
    -15,14 %
    -27,96 %
    -9,13 %
    +51,62 %
    -69,60 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group: Bondholders Vote on Major Company Conversion Bondholders are called to decide on a strategic shift to a partnership limited by shares, marking a significant milestone for The Platform Group AG.