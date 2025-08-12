The Platform Group: Bondholders Vote on Major Company Conversion

The Platform Group AG is initiating a voting process for bondholders regarding the conversion of the company into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA).

The voting period is from August 12 to August 26, 2025, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

The company has secured commitments from bondholders representing over 50% of the bond's nominal amount in favor of the proposal.

A one-time consent fee of 0.25% of the bond's nominal value will be paid to bondholders after the required majority is achieved.

Voting documents and instructions are available on the company's investor relations page, and submissions can be made via email or post.

The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries, with a reported sales figure of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,4300EUR and was up +5,11 % compared with the previous day.






