    PATRIZIA's H1 2025 EBITDA Soars, Full-Year Outlook Steady

    PATRIZIA's financial performance in H1 2025 showcases impressive growth, with EBITDA nearly doubling and management fees exceeding expenses, reflecting strategic prowess and a promising outlook.

    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • PATRIZIA's EBITDA nearly doubled to EUR 29.1 million in H1 2025, up from EUR 14.7 million in H1 2024, due to strict cost discipline.
    • Management fees reached EUR 113.4 million, surpassing operating expenses of EUR 112.6 million for the first time, indicating improved earnings quality.
    • Assets under management (AUM) slightly declined by 0.8% to EUR 55.9 billion, affected by currency fluctuations, despite organic growth of EUR 0.2 billion.
    • Closed acquisitions surged by 58.4% to EUR 1.2 billion, while signed transactions increased by 73.0% year-on-year, reflecting a recovery in investment activities.
    • PATRIZIA confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting AUM between EUR 58.0 - 62.0 billion and EBITDA between EUR 40.0 - 60.0 million.
    • Net income for the period improved to EUR 4.7 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of EUR 12.7 million in H1 2024, driven by better EBITDA performance.

    The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | H1 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, at PATRIZIA is on 12.08.2025.

    The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,6100EUR and was up +0,73 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.155,07PKT (-0,37 %).


    PATRIZIA

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
