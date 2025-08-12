PATRIZIA's H1 2025 EBITDA Soars, Full-Year Outlook Steady

PATRIZIA's EBITDA nearly doubled to EUR 29.1 million in H1 2025, up from EUR 14.7 million in H1 2024, due to strict cost discipline.

Management fees reached EUR 113.4 million, surpassing operating expenses of EUR 112.6 million for the first time, indicating improved earnings quality.

Assets under management (AUM) slightly declined by 0.8% to EUR 55.9 billion, affected by currency fluctuations, despite organic growth of EUR 0.2 billion.

Closed acquisitions surged by 58.4% to EUR 1.2 billion, while signed transactions increased by 73.0% year-on-year, reflecting a recovery in investment activities.

PATRIZIA confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting AUM between EUR 58.0 - 62.0 billion and EBITDA between EUR 40.0 - 60.0 million.

Net income for the period improved to EUR 4.7 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of EUR 12.7 million in H1 2024, driven by better EBITDA performance.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | H1 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, at PATRIZIA is on 12.08.2025.

