LION E-Mobility AG Powers Ahead with Strong 2025 Momentum

- LION E-Mobility AG reported a 71% increase in revenue to EUR 10.4 million in the first half of 2025, driven by strong market demand for batteries.
- EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1%, due to cost discipline and improved material margins.
- Operating cash flow increased to EUR 3.3 million, reflecting ongoing cost control measures and inventory optimization.
- LION secured a development order from a leading European truck manufacturer for a high-performance battery system and formed strategic partnerships with LeapEnergy and hofer powertrain.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenues between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million and a positive EBITDA, focusing on immersion technology and new OEM projects.
- LION E-Mobility AG, founded in 2011, is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs with a production capacity of 2 GWh, listed on stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
The next important date, Release of Preliminary Figures for Q2 2025 LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 12.08.2025.
The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,0500EUR and was up +5,00 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +19,05 % since publication.
