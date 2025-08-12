LION E-Mobility AG Powers Ahead with Strong 2025 Momentum

LION E-Mobility AG reported a 71% increase in revenue to EUR 10.4 million in the first half of 2025, driven by strong market demand for batteries.

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1%, due to cost discipline and improved material margins.

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 3.3 million, reflecting ongoing cost control measures and inventory optimization.

LION secured a development order from a leading European truck manufacturer for a high-performance battery system and formed strategic partnerships with LeapEnergy and hofer powertrain.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenues between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million and a positive EBITDA, focusing on immersion technology and new OEM projects.

LION E-Mobility AG, founded in 2011, is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs with a production capacity of 2 GWh, listed on stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

The next important date, Release of Preliminary Figures for Q2 2025 LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 12.08.2025.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,0500EUR and was up +5,00 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +19,05 % since publication.





