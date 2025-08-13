Formycon Boosts Working Capital, Stays on Track for Year-End Goals

Formycon AG confirms its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenues between €55 million and €65 million despite a decline in first-half revenues to €9 million.

The company successfully raised €70 million through an oversubscribed corporate bond, enhancing its working capital outlook for 2025 from €25-35 million to €55-65 million.

Significant progress was made in biosimilar projects, with patient enrollment for FYB206 completed and market penetration of FYB202 expected to drive revenue growth in the second half of 2025.

Formycon's EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €-17.9 million, in line with expectations, and the company forecasts a full-year EBITDA between €-20 million and €-10 million.

The company launched the FYB202 biosimilar in multiple markets, with a strong focus on expanding its presence in the U.S. and Europe, while FYB201's marketing in the U.S. is temporarily paused.

Formycon is advancing its product pipeline, with plans for clinical development of FYB208 this year and ongoing commercialization efforts for other biosimilars.

