Grand City Properties: H1 2025 Results Show Robust Growth Potential

Grand City Properties S.A. reported net rental income of €213 million for H1 2025, a 1% increase from H1 2024.

Like-for-like rental growth was strong at 3.7% as of June 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to €169 million, up 2% from the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiencies.

FFO I reached €95 million, a 1% increase year-over-year, with stable FFO I per share at €0.54.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position with nearly €1.5 billion in cash and liquid assets, covering current liabilities 2.6 times.

GCP confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and completed disposals totaling €131 million, reinvesting €60 million into acquisitions, positioning for further growth.

