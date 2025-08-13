    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGrand City Properties AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Grand City Properties
    Grand City Properties: H1 2025 Results Show Robust Growth Potential

    Grand City Properties S.A. has demonstrated robust financial performance in the first half of 2025, showcasing strategic growth and operational efficiency.

    Foto: wierzchu92 - stock.adobe.com
    • Grand City Properties S.A. reported net rental income of €213 million for H1 2025, a 1% increase from H1 2024.
    • Like-for-like rental growth was strong at 3.7% as of June 2025.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose to €169 million, up 2% from the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiencies.
    • FFO I reached €95 million, a 1% increase year-over-year, with stable FFO I per share at €0.54.
    • The company maintained a strong liquidity position with nearly €1.5 billion in cash and liquid assets, covering current liabilities 2.6 times.
    • GCP confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and completed disposals totaling €131 million, reinvesting €60 million into acquisitions, positioning for further growth.

    The next important date, "Interim Report for the 1st Half of 2025 (ENG)", at Grand City Properties is on 13.08.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).


    ISIN:LU0775917882WKN:A1JXCV





