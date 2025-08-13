Thyssenkrupp Nucera: Steady Growth Shines in Q3
thyssenkrupp nucera is making waves in the electrolysis sector, showcasing robust growth and strategic advancements in 2024/2025.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- thyssenkrupp nucera has shown stable business development in the third quarter and increased sales and profit in the first nine months of 2024/2025 due to improved gross margin and strict cost management.
- The company strengthened its competitive position by acquiring Green Hydrogen Systems, a high-pressure electrolysis specialist, and entered a strategic collaboration with Fraunhofer IKTS on high-temperature electrolysis technology.
- thyssenkrupp nucera is a leading provider of electrolysis technology, with a capacity of around 1.5 gigawatts produced last year, and is involved in significant green hydrogen projects in Europe.
- The company faced challenges in the international hydrogen market, leading to a decline in new orders in the third quarter, but maintained a solid financial position with positive free cash flow.
- Sales in the first nine months of 2024/2025 increased by 9% to EUR 663 million, driven by progress in project execution, while EBIT improved from EUR –13 million to EUR 4 million.
- thyssenkrupp nucera continues to invest in research and development, focusing on alkaline water electrolysis and high-temperature SOEC electrolysis, and confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2024/2025 with expected consolidated sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 920 million.
