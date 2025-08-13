Thyssenkrupp Nucera: Steady Growth Shines in Q3

thyssenkrupp nucera has shown stable business development in the third quarter and increased sales and profit in the first nine months of 2024/2025 due to improved gross margin and strict cost management.

The company strengthened its competitive position by acquiring Green Hydrogen Systems, a high-pressure electrolysis specialist, and entered a strategic collaboration with Fraunhofer IKTS on high-temperature electrolysis technology.

thyssenkrupp nucera is a leading provider of electrolysis technology, with a capacity of around 1.5 gigawatts produced last year, and is involved in significant green hydrogen projects in Europe.

The company faced challenges in the international hydrogen market, leading to a decline in new orders in the third quarter, but maintained a solid financial position with positive free cash flow.

Sales in the first nine months of 2024/2025 increased by 9% to EUR 663 million, driven by progress in project execution, while EBIT improved from EUR –13 million to EUR 4 million.

thyssenkrupp nucera continues to invest in research and development, focusing on alkaline water electrolysis and high-temperature SOEC electrolysis, and confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2024/2025 with expected consolidated sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 920 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Q3/9M-Ergebnis 2024/2025" to English is "Q3/9M Result 2024/2025.", at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 13.08.2025.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 9,7550EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).





