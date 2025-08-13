Springer Nature's 2025 Surge: Growth Soars, Guidance Upgraded

Springer Nature reported a 6% increase in underlying revenue and a 10% increase in adjusted operating profit (AOP) in the first half of 2025.

The Research segment was the key growth driver, with a 7% increase in revenue, and journals outperformed the market.

Free cash flow increased by 51% to €204 million, and the leverage ratio was reduced to 1.9x.

The company has raised its full-year 2025 guidance for both revenue and AOP, expecting revenue between €1,930 million to €1,960 million and AOP between €540 million to €560 million.

Springer Nature continued to focus on AI as a strategic priority, launching the AI-powered Nature Research Assistant, which is in public beta testing.

The company completed nearly all 2025 contract renewals, signed 17 transformative agreements to accelerate the shift to open access, and launched 24 new journals.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at Springer Nature is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 20,750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).





