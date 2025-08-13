E.ON Powers Up: Boosts Growth with New Investments

E.ON's adjusted Group EBITDA increased by 13% to €5.5 billion in the first half of 2025, driven by higher investments and improved operating performance.

Investments in the energy transition grew to €3.2 billion in the first half of 2025, an 11% increase from the previous year.

E.ON confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.

The Energy Networks segment's adjusted EBITDA rose to €4.0 billion, driven by investments in network expansion, modernization, and digitalization.

E.ON plans to invest €43 billion between 2024 and 2028, with €35 billion allocated to its network business, advocating for future-oriented network regulation in Germany.

E.ON criticizes the Federal Network Agency's draft determinations for the fifth regulatory period in Germany, arguing they could hinder future investments and slow the energy transition.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at E.ON is on 13.08.2025.

The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 15,888EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,890EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.174,00PKT (+0,13 %).





