TUI's Record Q3: Holiday Boom Boosts FY 2025 EBIT Outlook by 11%

TUI AG reported its best-ever Q3 result, with underlying EBIT growing significantly year-on-year, driven by a record performance in Holiday Experiences and the benefit of later Easter holidays.

Q3 Group revenue increased by 7.1% to €6.2 billion, supported by higher volumes and prices, reflecting strong demand for TUI's diverse product portfolio.

The underlying EBIT for Q3 2025 was €320.6 million, up by €88.7 million from Q3 2024, with significant contributions from Cruises and TUI Musement.

TUI raised its FY 2025 underlying EBIT guidance to a 9-11% increase, up from the previous 7-10% forecast, based on strong 9M performance and positive initial indications for July.

The company improved its net debt position by €0.2 billion to €1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, and successfully issued a €250 million Schuldscheindarlehen in July 2025.

TUI continues to focus on strategic growth, including hotel expansion in Africa, accelerating Markets + Airline transformation, and rolling out the TUI Tours platform in Germany.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at TUI is on 13.08.2025.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 7,9500EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,9530EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.206,19PKT (-0,56 %).





