PVA TePla Boosts Orders & Margins in Early 2025 Surge!

PVA TePla's order intake increased by 43% to EUR 103.6 million in the first half of 2025.

The company's gross margin improved to 33.3%, up by 2 percentage points from the previous year.

Consolidated revenue decreased to EUR 119.6 million from EUR 135.3 million in the previous year, mainly due to project-related postponements.

PVA TePla expanded its cooperation with imec to include all metrology solutions, strengthening its market position.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting revenue and earnings at the lower end of the projected ranges.

Personnel changes in the Investor Relations department include Sebastian Gonsior taking primary responsibility, with Dr. Gert Fisahn supporting until 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PVA TePla is on 13.08.2025.

The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 20,420EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,430EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).





