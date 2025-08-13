Technotrans Boosts Revenue & Doubles EBIT Margin in H1 2025!

technotrans increased its consolidated revenue by 4.6% to €120.6 million in the first half of 2025.

The EBIT margin doubled to 7.0% compared to the previous year's 3.5%.

Earnings per share rose significantly to €0.75 from €0.34 in the previous year.

The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 and an order backlog of €84 million, indicating strong growth prospects.

Revenue growth was driven by focus markets such as Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics, and Print, while the Plastics and Laser markets saw declines.

The Board of Management confirmed the 2025 forecast, expecting consolidated revenue between €245 million and €265 million, with an EBIT margin of 7% to 9%.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at Technotrans is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 24,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,950EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.





