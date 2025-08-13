Evotec SE's H1 2025 Results: Strategy Execution Shines Brightly
Evotec SE navigates a mixed financial landscape in H1 2025, balancing revenue dips with strategic advancements and promising growth in biologics.
- Evotec SE reports a 5% decrease in group revenues to €371.2 million for H1 2025, with Discovery & Preclinical Development (D&PD) revenues down by 11% due to a soft drug discovery market.
- Just – Evotec Biologics (JEB) shows strong growth with a 16% increase in revenues to €102.2 million, driven by a broadened customer base.
- Evotec announced a non-binding agreement for the potential sale of Just – Evotec Biologics EU, including the J.POD biologics manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France, for around US$ 300 million in cash.
- Significant progress in strategic collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on protein degradation and neuroscience, triggering payments totaling US$ 95 million.
- Evotec's strategy for sustainable profitable growth is on track, with cost savings expected to exceed targets and a focus on technology and science leadership.
- Full-year 2025 guidance includes expected group revenues of €760 – 800 million and adjusted Group EBITDA of €30 – 50 million.
