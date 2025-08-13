Evotec SE's H1 2025 Results: Strategy Execution Shines Brightly

Evotec SE reports a 5% decrease in group revenues to €371.2 million for H1 2025, with Discovery & Preclinical Development (D&PD) revenues down by 11% due to a soft drug discovery market.

Just – Evotec Biologics (JEB) shows strong growth with a 16% increase in revenues to €102.2 million, driven by a broadened customer base.

Evotec announced a non-binding agreement for the potential sale of Just – Evotec Biologics EU, including the J.POD biologics manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France, for around US$ 300 million in cash.

Significant progress in strategic collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on protein degradation and neuroscience, triggering payments totaling US$ 95 million.

Evotec's strategy for sustainable profitable growth is on track, with cost savings expected to exceed targets and a focus on technology and science leadership.

Full-year 2025 guidance includes expected group revenues of €760 – 800 million and adjusted Group EBITDA of €30 – 50 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,6290EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,6610EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.206,19PKT (-0,56 %).






