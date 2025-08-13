Semperit Boosts Q2 2025: Operating Gains Surge Amid Order Recovery
Semperit AG Holding's impressive Q2 2025 results, marked by a robust EBITDA increase and strategic innovations, signal a promising path forward amid market challenges.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Semperit AG Holding reported a significant improvement in operating results in Q2 2025, with EBITDA rising to EUR 19.6 million from EUR 11.1 million in Q1 2025.
- Revenue for the first half of 2025 reached EUR 320.5 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 30.7 million, despite a challenging market environment.
- The order situation is recovering, with both order intake and backlog exceeding previous year's levels, indicating a positive trend.
- The company maintains a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 45.5% and liquidity reserves of EUR 112.9 million.
- The outlook for operating EBITDA in 2025 is confirmed to be between EUR 65 million and EUR 85 million, with digitalization project costs expected to impact earnings by around EUR 5 million.
- Semperit focuses on strengthening its market position through product innovations, cost optimizations, and efficiency improvements, aiming for continued recovery in the second half of the year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 13.08.2025.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 13,110EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
+0,08 %
+0,92 %
-0,15 %
-1,35 %
+20,05 %
-40,68 %
-28,98 %
-65,57 %
-4,43 %
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
