GESCO SE Unveils 2025 Mid-Year Report Insights

GESCO SE published its half-year report for 2025, showing resilience despite geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts.

The economic environment in the first half of 2025 was challenging, with unresolved geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts impacting global and national economies.

GESCO's incoming orders decreased by 12.8% to €240.3 million, and sales fell by 6.2% to €237.2 million, but EBITDA increased by 5.1% to €16.5 million, and EBIT rose by 26.4% to €8.3 million.

The Materials Refinement & Distribution segment faced challenges with a 12.6% decrease in incoming orders, while the Health Care & Lifescience segment saw a 3.1% increase in sales, and the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment recorded a 13.2% increase in sales.

The Management Board expects sales of €485–515 million and Group earnings of €13–17 million for the 2025 financial year, with the acquisition of Eckart GmbH contributing approximately €20 million in sales.

GESCO SE is an industrial group specializing in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure, offering investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2025.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 17,775EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.






