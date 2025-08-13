RENK Group's H1 2025: Record Orders, Strong Revenue & Earnings

RENK Group AG reported a 47% increase in order intake to €921 million in H1 2025, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.

The total order backlog reached a record high of €5.9 billion.

Revenue rose by 22% to €620 million, and adjusted EBIT increased by 29% to €89 million, with an EBIT margin of 14.4%.

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment saw a 66% increase in order intake to €681 million, contributing significantly to the group's growth.

The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment experienced a 16% increase in order intake to €183 million, with revenue rising by 9%.

The Management Board confirmed the full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million.

The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 62,48EUR and was up +2,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.228,97PKT (+0,07 %).





