    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRENK Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu RENK Group
    297 Aufrufe 297 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RENK Group's H1 2025: Record Orders, Strong Revenue & Earnings

    RENK Group AG's stellar performance in H1 2025 underscores its strategic prowess and market leadership, with significant growth across key segments and a promising outlook for the year.

    RENK Group's H1 2025: Record Orders, Strong Revenue & Earnings
    Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
    • RENK Group AG reported a 47% increase in order intake to €921 million in H1 2025, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.
    • The total order backlog reached a record high of €5.9 billion.
    • Revenue rose by 22% to €620 million, and adjusted EBIT increased by 29% to €89 million, with an EBIT margin of 14.4%.
    • The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment saw a 66% increase in order intake to €681 million, contributing significantly to the group's growth.
    • The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment experienced a 16% increase in order intake to €183 million, with revenue rising by 9%.
    • The Management Board confirmed the full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million.

    The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 62,48EUR and was up +2,22 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.228,97PKT (+0,07 %).


    RENK Group

    +4,44 %
    -11,16 %
    -14,06 %
    +11,65 %
    +137,30 %
    +290,46 %
    ISIN:DE000RENK730WKN:RENK73





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    RENK Group's H1 2025: Record Orders, Strong Revenue & Earnings RENK Group AG's stellar performance in H1 2025 underscores its strategic prowess and market leadership, with significant growth across key segments and a promising outlook for the year.