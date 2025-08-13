RENK Group's H1 2025: Record Orders, Strong Revenue & Earnings
RENK Group AG's stellar performance in H1 2025 underscores its strategic prowess and market leadership, with significant growth across key segments and a promising outlook for the year.
Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
- RENK Group AG reported a 47% increase in order intake to €921 million in H1 2025, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.
- The total order backlog reached a record high of €5.9 billion.
- Revenue rose by 22% to €620 million, and adjusted EBIT increased by 29% to €89 million, with an EBIT margin of 14.4%.
- The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment saw a 66% increase in order intake to €681 million, contributing significantly to the group's growth.
- The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment experienced a 16% increase in order intake to €183 million, with revenue rising by 9%.
- The Management Board confirmed the full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million.
