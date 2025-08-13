hGears AG: Strong 2025 Start with Cost Cuts & Early Production
hGears AG faced a mixed first half of 2025, with e-Tools thriving amidst overall revenue dips, while maintaining a stable financial footing and a positive outlook for the year.
- Group revenue for hGears AG in the first half of 2025 was EUR 49.5 million, a slight decrease of 1.8% compared to the previous year.
- The e-Tools segment showed a strong recovery with a 19.4% increase in sales, while e-Mobility and e-Bike segments experienced declines of 3.0% and 28.6%, respectively.
- Adjusted gross profit was EUR 22.6 million with a margin of 45.6%, and adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 1.1 million due to structural and cost-saving measures.
- The balance sheet remains stable with an equity ratio of 47.8% and net debt of EUR 14.7 million as of June 2025.
- The company reconfirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting group revenues of EUR 80-90 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR minus 4 to minus 1 million.
- hGears AG is a global manufacturer focusing on high-precision gears and components for e-mobility, with production facilities in Germany, Italy, and China.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,7850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
0,00 %
+23,96 %
+1,13 %
-23,55 %
-86,08 %
-93,31 %
ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte