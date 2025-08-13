Naga Group H1 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Surge Amid Marketing Spend
NAGA's financial performance in H1 2025 reflects strategic growth and innovation, with increased revenues and a focus on global expansion through its comprehensive financial SuperApp.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Revenues increased by 2% to EUR 32.2 million, and net revenues grew by 3% to EUR 28.9 million in H1 2025.
- EBITDA rose by 8% to EUR 3.0 million, supported by cost synergies and improved operational efficiency.
- The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on profitable growth.
- NAGA significantly increased marketing investments to support long-term brand development and user acquisition.
- Despite higher marketing expenses, cost efficiencies improved EBITDA and net revenue margins.
- NAGA operates a financial SuperApp, merging social trading, investing, and neo banking, with services in over 100 countries.
