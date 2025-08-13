Naga Group H1 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Surge Amid Marketing Spend

Revenues increased by 2% to EUR 32.2 million, and net revenues grew by 3% to EUR 28.9 million in H1 2025.

EBITDA rose by 8% to EUR 3.0 million, supported by cost synergies and improved operational efficiency.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on profitable growth.

NAGA significantly increased marketing investments to support long-term brand development and user acquisition.

Despite higher marketing expenses, cost efficiencies improved EBITDA and net revenue margins.

NAGA operates a financial SuperApp, merging social trading, investing, and neo banking, with services in over 100 countries.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 29.08.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6570EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.






