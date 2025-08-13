    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Naga Group H1 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Surge Amid Marketing Spend

    NAGA's financial performance in H1 2025 reflects strategic growth and innovation, with increased revenues and a focus on global expansion through its comprehensive financial SuperApp.

    Naga Group H1 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Surge Amid Marketing Spend
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenues increased by 2% to EUR 32.2 million, and net revenues grew by 3% to EUR 28.9 million in H1 2025.
    • EBITDA rose by 8% to EUR 3.0 million, supported by cost synergies and improved operational efficiency.
    • The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on profitable growth.
    • NAGA significantly increased marketing investments to support long-term brand development and user acquisition.
    • Despite higher marketing expenses, cost efficiencies improved EBITDA and net revenue margins.
    • NAGA operates a financial SuperApp, merging social trading, investing, and neo banking, with services in over 100 countries.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 29.08.2025.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6570EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.


    The Naga Group

    +0,15 %
    +2,02 %
    -5,74 %
    +26,35 %
    -15,77 %
    -64,24 %
    -67,48 %
    -92,78 %
    ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Naga Group H1 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Surge Amid Marketing Spend NAGA's financial performance in H1 2025 reflects strategic growth and innovation, with increased revenues and a focus on global expansion through its comprehensive financial SuperApp.