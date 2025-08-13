    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBike24 Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bike24 Holding
    BIKE24's Record Quarter: Revenue Soars 25%, EBITDA Doubles!

    BIKE24 has pedaled its way to a remarkable milestone, showcasing a stellar quarter with impressive revenue growth and profitability. With a surge across European markets, especially in the GSA region, and strategic cost management, BIKE24 is on a roll. As demand remains robust, the company confidently strides towards its 2025 goals, promising a bright future.

    • BIKE24 achieved a record quarter with a 25% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 80 million, and nearly doubled its adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year.
    • The company experienced growth in all European markets, with particularly strong performance in the GSA home region.
    • Despite the revenue increase, inventory levels remained virtually unchanged, optimizing the inventory-to-revenue ratio.
    • Cost initiatives in marketing and administration are effectively reducing expenses, contributing to improved profitability.
    • Revenue growth continued in July and August, indicating sustained demand for BIKE24 products and services.
    • BIKE24 confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting earnings at the upper end of the range, with revenue between EUR 248 million and EUR 261 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 12.1 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bike24 Holding is on 13.08.2025.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,9350EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.


