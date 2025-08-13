Sixt's Earnings Soar 71% with Record Revenue; Guidance Steady

SIXT increased earnings by 71% and achieved record revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue for Q2 2025 was 1.08 billion EUR, a 7.4% increase compared to Q2 2024.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q2 2025 were 107.3 million EUR, a 70.8% increase compared to Q2 2024.

The average fleet size increased by 5.7% to 197,800 vehicles, with a high premium share of 54%.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, SIXT confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting a 5-10% revenue increase compared to 2024 and an EBT margin of around 10%.

EBITDA decreased by 8.1% due to the increased proportion of leased vehicles, affecting the calculation of EBITDA.

The price of Sixt at the time of the news was 90,95EUR and was down -3,01 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,98EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).





