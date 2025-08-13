Sixt's Earnings Soar 71% with Record Revenue; Guidance Steady
SIXT's Q2 2025 performance was nothing short of extraordinary, with earnings and revenue reaching unprecedented levels, showcasing resilience and strategic growth amidst challenging economic conditions.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- SIXT increased earnings by 71% and achieved record revenue in the second quarter of 2025.
- Revenue for Q2 2025 was 1.08 billion EUR, a 7.4% increase compared to Q2 2024.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q2 2025 were 107.3 million EUR, a 70.8% increase compared to Q2 2024.
- The average fleet size increased by 5.7% to 197,800 vehicles, with a high premium share of 54%.
- Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, SIXT confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting a 5-10% revenue increase compared to 2024 and an EBT margin of around 10%.
- EBITDA decreased by 8.1% due to the increased proportion of leased vehicles, affecting the calculation of EBITDA.
The price of Sixt at the time of the news was 90,95EUR and was down -3,01 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,98EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.215,09PKT (-0,02 %).
-5,12 %
+2,43 %
+1,05 %
+8,65 %
+53,60 %
-19,58 %
+27,08 %
+141,08 %
+1.649,75 %
ISIN:DE0007231326WKN:723132
