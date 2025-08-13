Medios Boosts Growth & Earnings in Early 2025!

Medios AG reported a 9.3% increase in revenue to €991.7 million in the first half of 2025.

EBITDA pre1 rose disproportionately by 48.8% to €46.3 million, with organic growth of 12.3%.

Earnings per share nearly doubled to €0.50, an increase of 85.2%.

A successful public share buyback offer was completed, acquiring 1,000,000 shares at €12.50 each.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting a 6% revenue increase to around €2 billion and a 21.5% rise in EBITDA pre1 to approximately €96 million.

Medios AG is a leading provider of specialty pharma in Europe, with operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 13,160EUR and was up +3,46 % compared with the previous day.





