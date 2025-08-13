Medios Boosts Growth & Earnings in Early 2025!
Medios AG has surged ahead in 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth and strategic advancements. With a 9.3% revenue increase and EBITDA pre1 soaring by 48.8%, the company is on a robust upward trajectory. A successful share buyback and a promising outlook for the year further underscore Medios AG's strong market position.
- Medios AG reported a 9.3% increase in revenue to €991.7 million in the first half of 2025.
- EBITDA pre1 rose disproportionately by 48.8% to €46.3 million, with organic growth of 12.3%.
- Earnings per share nearly doubled to €0.50, an increase of 85.2%.
- A successful public share buyback offer was completed, acquiring 1,000,000 shares at €12.50 each.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting a 6% revenue increase to around €2 billion and a 21.5% rise in EBITDA pre1 to approximately €96 million.
- Medios AG is a leading provider of specialty pharma in Europe, with operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.
