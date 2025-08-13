TUI, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Circus
|+21,18 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Similarweb
|+15,49 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|JanOne
|+9,80 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|-10,67 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|PVA TePla
|-12,79 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
|-15,50 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|RENK Group
|Maschinenbau
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TUI
|64
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🥈
|BYD
|41
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|41
|Informationstechnologie
|Evotec
|33
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|31
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|30
|Maschinenbau
Circus
Wochenperformance: +30,99 %
Platz 1
Similarweb
Wochenperformance: +7,68 %
Platz 2
JanOne
Wochenperformance: -7,76 %
Platz 3
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +16,42 %
Platz 4
PVA TePla
Wochenperformance: -3,24 %
Platz 5
Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 6
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +10,06 %
Platz 7
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: +89,79 %
Platz 8
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -10,41 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -4,10 %
Platz 10
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +44,93 %
Platz 11
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -21,74 %
Platz 12
TUI
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Platz 13
BYD
Wochenperformance: +2,55 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -4,10 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,82 %
Platz 17
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -10,60 %
Platz 18
