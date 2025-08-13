    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLuminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
    417 Aufrufe 417 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TUI, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Circus +21,18 % Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Similarweb +15,49 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 JanOne +9,80 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 CoreWeave Registered (A) -10,67 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 PVA TePla -12,79 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A) -15,50 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Battery X Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 RENK Group Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 TUI 64 Hotels/Tourismus Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BYD 41 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 41 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 33 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 31 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 30 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    TUI, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.